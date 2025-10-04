NBA Insider Notes 3 Teams Aren’t Backing Off Jonathan Kuminga
Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation with the Golden State Warriors has been settled. For the time being, Kuminga will fire up a two-year deal with the Warriors—rather than starting his year with the qualifying offer.
However, a new deal getting signed doesn’t guarantee that Kuminga will spend the next two seasons with the Warriors. In fact, he could part ways with Golden State as early as January if the team decides to cut ties with their former draft pick early.
When it came to the restricted free agency market, Kuminga didn’t seem to have a crowded market. For most of the summer, the Sacramento Kings were the only team frequently linked to the veteran forward. When it comes to the trade market, NBA Insider Jake Fischer claims there are at least three teams that could pursue Kuminga later on.
The Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, and yes, the Sacramento Kings.
via BleacherReport: “Chicago is still having interest in Jonathan Kuminga. Sacramento is still having interest in Kuminga. Phoenix is still having interest in Kuminga. That's not going to go away. It's not going to go away.”
Breaking Down Kuminga’s Suitors
1. Phoenix Suns
The Suns have been star hunting for Devin Booker’s supporting cast for the past few years. Some of the biggest names have suited up for Phoenix lately, including Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. In the end, the Suns’ super team flopped.
Kuminga is on a different level compared to those multi-time All-Stars. He might not move the needle for Phoenix to transform them into championship contenders right away, but he would be an interesting running mate for Booker, who doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.
2. Chicago Bulls
Have the Bulls accepted their rebuild yet? Some of their moves over the past year suggested that was the case as players like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball found new homes. The Bulls want to build around Josh Giddey, who just became a $100 million man a few weeks ago.
There are questions surrounding multiple key players in Chicago, including Coby White, who plans to hit the open market in the summer. With the Bulls, Kuminga would certainly move up the offensive pecking order. It still doesn’t seem like a move that would turn Chicago into playoff contenders.
3. Sacramento Kings
It’s still easy to view the Kings as the favorites to land Kuminga in a future trade. His role might not get too much bigger in Sacramento, but it seems they would have plenty of appreciation for the skill set and experience he brings to the table.
And although the Warriors don’t seem to be eager to take on notable multi-year deals at this time, Malik Monk would still be an interesting fit for Golden State. It might be unlikely, but it’s something to think about.