NBA Insider Offers Clarity on LeBron James Retirement Speculation
LeBron James is approaching the final year of his current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Earlier this offseason, the superstar forward picked up his $52.6 million option with the Lakers. Barring any changes, LeBron James will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Will he take himself off the market, calling it a career once and for all? Nobody knows. Not even LeBron, apparently.
NBA Insider Dishes the Latest on LeBron’s Future
Recently, LeBron James and Nike released a commercial that was short, yet impactful. It was like the Lakers superstar was looking back at all he had accomplished while reaching the final level of the game he’s been dominating for decades.
“They called him the chosen one. He carried the weight of every expectation on his shoulders, but he never broke. We were all witnesses. Every rival was defeated. Every idol was destroyed. He took the crown and kept it behold the greatness he is the Forever King.”
It recently generated a topic on Brian Windhorst’s ‘Hoop Collective.’ Is this it for LeBron? The NBA Insider made it clear that while it could be the final season for LeBron, there is no indication that it is.
via The Hoop Collective: “As far as LeBron’s future: I know there’s a lot of speculation. Based on my conversations, I honestly think they don’t know. As far as I know, he’s honestly going year to year. Could this be his last year? Yes. Will it be his last year? I don’t know. Does he know right now? Maybe. But my interpretation is that it has not been established. He will see where he’s at at the end of the year.”
It’ll all likely come down to how LeBron’s season with the Lakers concludes. If LA goes on to win a championship for the second time during the LeBron era, passing the torch to Luka Doncic and riding off into the sunset as a champion seems like a logical move for the former No. 1 pick.
If the Lakers’ season falls flat, maybe James decides to put an end to his Lakers run before giving it another shot somewhere else. Or, the Lakers work out a deal to have LeBron come back for a true last dance.
Anything can happen this season. No matter what, the Lakers are looking to maximize their championship window as quickly as possible. Last season, LeBron appeared in 70 games, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. He’s still playing at an All-Star level and remains within the MVP race when he’s healthy. How long will that last? Time will tell.