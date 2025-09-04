NBA Insider Reveals 2 Key Details in Nets’ Cam Thomas Situation
Cam Thomas will return to the Brooklyn Nets for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
While the veteran guard doesn’t get his desired payday, he secures a guarantee for the season, and will have the opportunity to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent next summer to try and cash out big once again.
via @ShamsCharania: Restricted free agent Cam Thomas is signing a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Sides were unable to reach a new deal so the QO gives Thomas a full no-trade clause and 2026 unrestricted free agency with 10+ cap space teams.
The 2 Key Factors
No-Trade Clause
Cam Thomas’s $6 million qualifying offer will give Thomas a no-trade clause throughout the year. It’s a rare tool for a player to carry in the NBA.
The 23-year-old has yet to switch teams in the NBA, and it seems he won’t be doing that anytime soon.
Summer of Cap Space
Thomas is confident that he carries the traits of a star player. He wants to be paid like one. Another strong season in Brooklyn will surely convince a team with the right financial situation to invest more in Thomas than the Nets were willing to offer.
With the Nets still in a rebuilding situation, Thomas will remain a prominent piece in their rotation. As long as he’s healthy, he’ll get plenty of chances to boost his stock throughout the year.
In 2021, Thomas entered the pros out of LSU. He was a one-and-done prospect, appearing in 29 games in college before hitting the NBA. At LSU, Thomas averaged 23 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He shot the ball at a 33 percent clip from three.
The Nets acquired Thomas with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He appeared in 67 games during his first season in Brooklyn. As a rookie, Thomas averaged 17.6 minutes on the floor.
By year three, Thomas inserted himself into the starting lineup. He started a career-high 51 games, seeing the court for over 30 minutes per game. He shot 44 percent from the field, 36 percent from three, and averaged 22.5 points.
Last season, Thomas was on a career-best run. In 25 games, he averaged career highs across the board with 24 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He shot 44 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.