NBA Insider's Giannis Antetokounmpo Claim Concludes Narrative
The Milwaukee Bucks likely made their biggest move of the summer—and it’s not cutting ties with Damian Lillard.
According to ESPN, the Bucks are signing Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a short-term deal. Considering it’s guaranteed, Antetokounmpo will spend a season with the Bucks once again.
When ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the move, he finished with a major claim.
via @ShamsCharania: Thanasis Antetokounmpo is signing a guaranteed one-year, $2.9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo played for Bucks from 2019-24. This also means after a summer of exploring options, Giannis is staying in Milwaukee to start the season.
Giannis Staying in Milwaukee Is Big News for the NBA
Since the Bucks dropped out of the NBA Playoffs early once again in 2025, everybody wondered what’s next for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
When the Bucks waived Damian Lillard after just his second season in Milwaukee, reports surfaced claiming that Antetokounmpo was frustrated with the decision. Those rumors added more fuel to the fire.
At this point, the addition of Antetokounmpo’s brother should send the rumors away once again. The longtime Bucks star is unlikely to be moved anytime soon.
Could that Change?
The NBA is full of surprises. Nobody expected the Dallas Mavericks to move Luka Doncic last year, but they did. That move proved that no player is truly untouchable.
While the Bucks’ decision to add Thanasis Antetokounmpo is a strong signal that he’ll give Milwaukee another full season, that doesn’t mean the Bucks can’t change their mind.
For the time being, the Bucks would want entirely too much for Antetokounmpo, understandably so. The 30-year-old has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA.
Since getting drafted 15th overall during the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo quickly turned into an impact player. At this stage of his career, he’s got over 850 regular-season appearances and 84 playoff games under his belt.
Throughout his career, Antetokounmpo has averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. In the playoffs, he is posting averages of 27 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, nine-time All-Star, and one-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.
The Bucks might not be viewed as the No. 1 contender in the Eastern Conference next season now that Lillard is out of the picture, they will remain a threat in the playoff picture as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the floor.