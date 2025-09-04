NBA Insider Shares Details on Josh Giddey’s Contract Offer
Josh Giddey is one of the few restricted free agents left on the board this offseason.
The Chicago Bulls have placed a multi-year deal in front of the veteran guard, but Giddey has yet to sign it. As far as other teams go, there don’t seem to be any other interested suitors, as Giddey’s asking price is quite high at this point in the offseason.
What’s on the Table in Chicago?
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, there is a reported four-year contract offer on the table for Giddey, which is worth around $88 million.
via @KCJHoop: Just under a month to go before deadline for Josh Giddey and $11.1M qualifying offer. This summary from two weeks ago still stands. The great @BobbyMarks42 said today there’s a 4/88M offer, which is consistent with number I’ve been saying this offseason.
Late last month, Johnson confirmed that Giddey and the Bulls have a mutual interest in staying together long-term, but they aren’t close to agreeing on a salary just yet.
“The Bulls do have a long-term offer on the table, believed to be in the neighborhood of $20 million a year,” said Johnson. “It’s well-documented that Josh Giddey and his representatives are seeking in that $30 million range.”
Across the league, the Golden State Warriors are in a similar position with Jonathan Kuminga. The two parties haven’t come to a conclusion on a multi-year contract, which led the Warriors to consider sign-and-trade options for the veteran forward. Chicago is not expected to explore that kind of option.
“The Bulls traded Alex Caruso to acquire Josh Giddey,” Johnson added. “The Bulls liked the way Josh Giddey played basketball for them. They are just putting a price tag that is indicative for his market on the table. They want Josh Giddey in a Bulls uniform long-term. I still see this reaching a positive conclusion.”
The 22-year-old former first-round pick played in 70 games for the Bulls last season. He made 47 percent of his shots from the field, and averaged 38 percent from three. Giddey produced 14.6 points per game, while coming down with 8.1 rebounds per game, and dishing out 7.2 assists per game.
The worst-case scenario for Chicago in this situation would be having Giddey take on the qualifying offer. In that case, they’ll pay him $11 million with a risk of losing him next summer as he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.
Since there is a mutual interest in getting a long-term deal done, it seems common ground could be found well before the early October deadline. For the time being, Giddey remains a free agent with ties to Chicago.