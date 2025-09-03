NBA Insider Stays Open to Possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo Exit
NBA fans expected a summer full of trade rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, they witnessed the MVP-caliber big man put his loyalty to the Milwaukee Bucks on full display.
The reality was that the Bucks were never going to take any trade offers seriously since the price tag set for their most prominent player of this era wasn’t affordable for interested suitors.
Unless Giannis played hard ball with a trade request, the Bucks wouldn’t see a need to move on. There was no request. As a result, there was no trade.
The rumors really evaporated over the weekend when the Bucks made the decision to bring on Giannis’ brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo. By signing the Antetokounmpo brother, the assumption was that Giannis was guaranteed to spend at least one more season with the Bucks.
Most will move on from the Giannis trade idea. The NBA analyst Zach Lowe isn’t quite there yet.
Don’t Put the Idea to Bed
via The Zach Lowe Show: “I think just because Thanasis resigned for a one-year deal and Giannis is going to start the season with the Bucks and probably play this whole season, that the Bucks considering a trade is such a massive undertaking with the aprons and all that that, doing it without a team that has any cap space to facilitate the trade, the Nets will eventually run out of cap space… is very difficult.
But I wouldn't just sort of put this one to bed. And next offseason is really then shaping up to be an interesting one because next offseason is when Giannis becomes extension eligible and it's like four years 300 million, some crazy number I can't remember what it is and that's that's the line in the sand. He either signs that or he doesn't and then 26-27 is the last guaranteed year on his contract; he has a player option after that for $63 million.”
A lot can happen throughout the course of an NBA season. While the likelihood of the Bucks moving on from Antetokounmpo this season is pretty slim, pressure could build up if Milwaukee struggles to meet its early expectations.
As long as Giannis is in the picture, the Bucks have to be thinking about competing for a championship. The moment the Greek Freak decides that’s no longer a realistic option will be the moment he requests to move on. Lately, the Bucks haven’t proven they are true contenders since winning it all back in 2021.
Last year, the Bucks finished 48-34 in the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed. They burned out quickly in the playoffs, losing 4-1 in the first round against the Indiana Pacers. Not long after, the Bucks turned the page on the short-lived Damian Lillard era.
Win-now moves were made over the summer, but only time will tell if the Bucks can land back in contention. Milwaukee probably bought another year of Giannis in town, but as Lowe suggests, don’t put the idea to bed.