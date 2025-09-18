NBA Journeyman on Nets Roster Could Become Valuable Trade Chip
When it comes to the Brooklyn Nets, they aren’t expected to see certain veterans stick around for long. Being in a rebuild, Brooklyn will likely search for future assets in exchange for players who are in win-now mode. Haywood Highsmith seems to fit that category.
According to Brooklyn insider Brian Lewis, it’s “almost impossible” to imagine that Highsmith will be on the team beyond the 2026 trade deadline. And if the Nets can’t move him, then he’ll certainly hit the free agency market with intentions of leaving next summer.
“Some contender will surely be looking to add in February,” Lewis wrote.
Coming from the Miami Heat, Highsmith brings value on both sides of the ball while standing out on the defensive end of the floor.
It took Highsmith some time to find his footing in the NBA, but he benefited from playing for the Heat, who have built up a solid reputation for developing under-the-radar players.
Highsmith played college ball at Wheeling. In 2018, he didn’t get drafted. Highsmith tried out for the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League, and ended up getting signed. The Philadelphia 76ers scouted him, and offered up a two-way contract in 2019.
Although he spent most of his time in the G League, Highsmith played five games for the Sixers during his rookie year. Seeing the court for eight minutes per game, he made 40 percent of his shots from the field and produced 1.8 points per game.
The Phoenix Suns nearly brought in Highsmith ahead of the 2019-2020 season, but nothing was finalized. Instead, Highsmith joined the Sixers for training camp. He wouldn’t get signed for the final roster, which secured a spot for Highsmith on the Blue Coats once again.
There was a brief period where Highsmith played outside of the NBA and the G League. Eventually, he would return to the Sixers’ developmental program. The Heat grew curious about Highsmith in 2021. During a season where many G Leaguers were landing 10-day deals, Highsmith got the call from Miami.
He didn’t stick right away, but the Heat called him back for multiple 10-day deals in February of 2022. Eventually, Highsmith earned a standard contract, which was followed by an extension last summer.
Last season, Highsmith played 74 games for the Heat, which marked a career high. He averaged 24.6 minutes on the court, making 46 percent of his shots, 38 percent of his threes, and 72 percent of his field goals. The veteran produced 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
Making some notable changes this summer, the Heat moved Highsmith to the Nets, along with a future second-round pick. The Heat landed a trade exception and a future second-round pick.
Highsmith will be a name to keep an eye on as the 2025-2026 NBA season progresses. With his $5.6 million deal expiring, his four years of playoff experience as a role player could be of value to a contender.