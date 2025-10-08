NBA Legend Allen Iverson Makes Shocking Shaquille O’Neal Statement
Allen Iverson has played with some talented players throughout his career, but you would have a hard time looking at any of the rosters he was included on and thinking he had a “superteam” setup.
That’s the way NBA fans see it. From Iverson’s perspective, his thought process is unique in this situation.
“I always felt like I was on a super team,” Iverson said recently. “Here’s why: I was on the court with four other pros. They were professionals. I have never played with pros before. I came from playing with guys who eventually made it to the league — Jerome Williams, for example — but there are levels to this. Once I was in the league, surrounded by pros, that was a superteam to me.”
Iverson might have the old-school mentality, enjoying his own version of what a superteam is in the NBA, but he was incredibly honest about his desire to play with one of his biggest (literally) rivals, Shaquille O’Neal.
“I know people are gonna think I’m full of [expletive] but it’s the truth: I would’ve loved to play with Shaq. I would love to play with Shaq Diesel. That would’ve been my dream, playing with Shaq.”
When Iverson was in the NBA, O’Neal was putting together a career that would have him recognized as one of the best bigs the game has seen. During Iverson’s most competitive runs with the Philadelphia 76ers, he got into some tough battles with O’Neal, who was starring for the Los Angeles Lakers.
At that time, the feeling might’ve been mutual from Shaq. Iverson might’ve been a controversial star, who was viewed as undersized in NBA terms, but he was certainly respected as one of the best guards in the game. By the time he was 24, in his fourth NBA season, Iverson earned his first All-Star nod.
For the next eight years, he was a regular in the game and always in the MVP conversation, even winning the trophy during the 2000-2001 NBA season.
Iverson wrapped up his 14-year playing career with over 900 games under his belt. He averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, while seeing the court for 41.4 minutes per game.