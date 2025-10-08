NBA Legend Allen Iverson Makes Shocking Shaquille O’Neal Statement

Allen Iverson's top 5 NBA players of all-time:



🏀 Michael Jordan

🏀 Kobe Bryant

🏀 LeBron James

🏀 Steph Curry

🏀 Shaq



AI on Curry: "Never seen anything like him before in my life."



Thoughts? 🤔



