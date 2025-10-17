NBA Legend Camelo Anthony Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Prediction

Victor Wembanyama is the only player to have 2,000+ points, 1,000+ rebounds, 200+ blocks and 200+ three-pointers through his first two NBA seasons.



Wembanyama and the @spurs tip off their season when they visit the @dallasmavs on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.… pic.twitter.com/ivymZ6gYdW