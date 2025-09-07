NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Shares His Dream Starting Five
Carmelo Anthony is officially a Hall of Famer.
As the former NBA superstar geared up for his big moment on Saturday night, he was asked to name his all-time starting five—players he would like to play alongside.
Anthony went one through five, choosing just one former teammate.
- Derrick Rose
- Allen Iverson
- Tracy McGrady
- Kevin Garnett
- Shaquille O’Neal
When it comes to Allen Iverson, Anthony had a chance to play with the legendary guard for a brief period. Across three seasons, Iverson appeared in 135 games for the Nuggets. He averaged 25.6 points and 7.1 assists, while seeing the court for over 40 minutes per game.
Iverson finished a 14-year career in 2010. left the game with an NBA MVP award, 11 All-Star nods, and seven All-NBA nods.
Tracy McGrady entered the NBA during the 1997 NBA Draft, landing with the Toronto Raptors. It wasn’t until his Orlando Magic stint that McGrady became a star-caliber player in the NBA. From his arrival in Florida in 2000 until his final full season with the Houston Rockets, McGrady dominated at his position.
McGrady wrapped up his career by averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
Kevin Garnett carved out a successful career for himself, starting back in 1995. The former power forward had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and the Brooklyn Nets. Garnett left the game with one NBA championship, an NBA MVP victory, 15 All-Star appearances, and nine All-NBA nods.
He was dominant defensively, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2008, and earning All-Defensive nods in 12 seasons.
Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most recognizable players of the past era. He had dominant runs with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Miami Heat. Throughout his NBA run, Shaq was a four-time champion, one-time MVP, 15-time All-Star, and 14-time All-NBA. He also earned All-Defensive honors on three occasions.
Lastly, Anthony chose Derrick Rose. The one-time MVP is the only player on the legend’s list that isn’t in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose recently retired after a run with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former first-overall pick was one of the most electric players in basketball when he landed on the Chicago Bulls. He won the NBA’s MVP award in 2011. He was an All-Star for three seasons before going down with a knee injury in the playoffs.
Since Rose’s knee injury, he struggled to consistently play at his MVP-caliber level. While he remained productive throughout his stints with numerous teams, including the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Detroit Pistons, Rose turned into a reserve later in his career.
Still, Anthony wishes he had the chance to play with him.
“I wish I had played earlier in my career with him,” Anthony said of Rose.