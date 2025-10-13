NBA Legend Charles Barkley Shares Perspective on Bucks' Giannis Saga
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to compete for an NBA Championship for the second time in his career.
The former MVP has spent his entire career with the Milwaukee Bucks, but his chances of playing out his entire career with the team that drafted him are diminishing as the early postseason exits rack up.
Recently, Antetokounmpo publicly made it clear that he’s sticking with the Bucks for the 2025-2026 NBA season. However, he left the door open to change his mind.
The outspoken NBA legend Charles Barkley had some thoughts on the situation after Giannis went public with his opinion recently.
“It’s interesting how these guys feel like they’re entitled to play for the championship every year,” Barkley said on ESPN. “As a great player, you should feel like ‘I’m a great player, if I get any help, we’re going to win.’”
Every player and coach in the NBA will tell you how hard it is to win a championship in the league. Every year, just one of 30 teams gets the crown. Injuries, fatigue, and many other factors play into whether teams come out on top or not. The Bucks were fortunate to win it all in 2021, but they haven’t been back since.
The Bucks’ front office has made some notable moves to help Giannis. The acquisition of the All-Star guard, Damian Lillard, was requested by the former MVP. Unfortunately, the Lillard era ended after two years, with just two early exits to show for.
Some might accuse the Bucks of doing a poor job of building the right roster around Giannis. Barkley sees it differently.
via @Giannis_An34: Year 13! Let’s hoop
“You gotta give the Milwaukee Bucks credit,” Barkley added. “I wish a person would love me as much as the Bucks love Giannis. They went out and got him Damian Lillard. They went out and got him Myles Turner. They have done everything possible to try to make the Bucks win again.”
The Myles Turner pickup will be critical for Antetokounmpo’s future with the Bucks. If Milwaukee can take advantage of a wide-open Eastern Conference, it might put the Giannis trade rumors to bed once and for all. If the Bucks end up in a position where they are out in the first round for the fourth season in a row, you can bet the rumors will be louder than ever, as Giannis is clearly assessing the situation over time.