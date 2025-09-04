NBA Legend Dirk Nowitzki Offers Clarity on Post-Playing Role
Dirk Nowitzki is one of several NBA legends to keep close ties with his team after wrapping up a long playing career. The former Dallas Mavericks great remains a face of the organization, even though he’s watching from a distance.
At one point, it seemed Nowitzki was going to play a key role in the Mavericks’ organization during his post-playing days, but the NBA legend admittedly fell back.
Recently, Nowitzki explained the reason behind his decision.
“I’m still sort of involved, but not really on the day-to-day,” Nowitzki told the Dallas Morning News.
“I tried that a couple of years ago. It was a little weird for me to be there and not really knowing my role. Since then, I’ve kind of pulled back a bit again. The last two years, I really haven’t been involved in anything front office related.”
The 47-year-old former MVP was hit with a “special advisor” title back in 2021. The loose role clearly didn’t fit whatever Nowitzki has been looking for since leaving the game of basketball in 2019.
At this point, Nowitzki remains close to the Mavs’ organization, even after they suddenly parted ways with Luka Doncic, who Nowitzki has remained close to since calling it a career.
As far as a front office or coaching role goes, Nowitzki seems likely to keep his distance, serving up as more of a mentor from afar.
“I will always be a Mavs guy. If there’s anything I can help with or if Cooper reaches out or needs me or has a question, I’m always a phone call away. For now, I don’t see me getting involved in any day-to-day business or management type of stuff.”
When Nowitzki called it a career, the forward left with an impressive resume, which included NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, NBA MVP, 14 All-Star appearances, and 12 All-NBA nods.
Maybe one day, Nowitzki looks to get back involved in a day-to-day role with the Mavs. For the time being, he’s a spectator with a strong voice that holds value.
That could still help go a long way for the Mavericks, who have a young phenom in Cooper Flagg joining the team as the No. 1 overall pick out of Duke.
Prior to Flagg's arrival, Nowitzki served as a mentor to the now-LA Lakers star, Luka Doncic. After the Mavs moved on last year, they are centered around the veteran Anthony Davis and the top pick, Flagg.