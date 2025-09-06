NBA Legend Dwyane Wade’s Shocking Admission on Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony is becoming one of the newest members to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame. Anthony joins one of his former draft class mates, Dwyane Wade, who starred for the Miami Heat.
Back in 2003, Wade was wrapping up his run at Marquette, set to join Anthony and LeBron James as one of the NBA’s biggest rising stars. He played from 2003 to 2019.
Throughout his NBA career, Wade went against Carmelo Anthony 36 times. As Anthony heads into the Hoops Hall, Wade recalled his playing days going against his fellow legend.
As competitive as Wade is, he shockingly admitted that his defense could not hold up against Anthony.
Dwyane Wade’s Shocking Reveal
“I enjoyed playing against Melo,” Wade said. “We had a banter versus each other. I couldn’t guard Melo, but I would get switched off on Melo sometimes.”
Although Wade felt he “couldn’t guard” the talented scoring forward, he always embraced the challenge.
“Every time I got switched off on him I took the challenge,” Wade added. “He had so much in his bag. I didn’t know what he was going to bring out, but when I got a chance to get the best of him, I let him know. We played the game as competitors versus each other, but it was always friendly competition at the same time.”
Anthony holds the team record advantage against Wade. When they played against each other 36 times, Anthony’s side had won 20 times.
Although he had fewer wins in total, Wade had the advantage in postseason success. When it came to the playoffs, Wade and Anthony met for five games. Wade’s team won 4-1.
When Wade entered the Hall of Fame, he went in as a 13-time All-Star, who holds three championships, including an NBA Finals MVP victory.
As for Anthony, he has 10 All-Star nods. While he was a part of many playoff runs, spanning 83 games, Anthony never got the chance to add an NBA Finals win to his resume.
Even without the championship, Anthony left the NBA as one of the best of his generation. He played in over 1,200 games, averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Anthony has played with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Saturday, Anthony will officially enter the Basketball Hall of Fame, joining Wade and over 450 inductees.