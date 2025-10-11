NBA Legend's Take on Hypothetical Russell Westbrook-Thunder Pairing
Russell Westbrook is still an NBA free agent.
While some teams have shown interest in the former MVP guard, there hasn’t been a ton of traction for the former Denver Nuggets veteran as of late.
Recently, the NBA legend Carmelo Anthony suggested that there are “a lot of teams that Russ could help” at this moment, but he makes one thing clear: there shouldn’t be any reunions between Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“You cannot bring Russell Westbrook back to OKC and don’t play him,” Anthony said on 7PM in Brooklyn. “He cannot go from the greatest player in your franchise history to maybe playing or maybe not playing.”
Westbrook, once a homegrown superstar for the Thunder, will go down as one of the greatest players that organization has seen. While Westbrook couldn’t help deliver an NBA Championship to the organization during his tenure, nobody can deny his impact.
One day, Westbrook is likely to retire as a member of the Thunder, but Anthony doesn’t want to see him take his “victory lap” in OKC next season. Being that the Thunder just won the NBA Championship with a young roster that won’t see a bunch of changes heading into next year, he fears it could be a season stacked with a lack of playing time, rather than allowing the star-turned-reserve to have an everyday role.
“It doesn’t work, you diminish that man’s legacy by that. Let’s protect the legacy of these players … This is someone that put in pain, pressure, number one jersey sales, MVP of the league,” Anthony said.
“It’s a difference with chasing the ring, and I still got to enjoy this game. [Expletive] chasing the ring at this point in time. You can’t send the greatest player back. He left to come back, and then he’s not playing? No. As a player, I know I can still play? Hell no.”
Wherever Westbrook lands next, he’s going to want to be in a situation where he has a fighting chance at winning an NBA title. With nine All-Star nods, nine All-NBA mentions, and an MVP award in his trophy case, the ring is the only thing missing on his resume.
Last season, Westbrook played in 75 games for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. In the playoffs, he posted averages of 11.7 points, 2.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds. He had a role on a recent title-winner, which proved he still holds value in 2025. It’s just up to a team to give him a short-term opportunity.
And unless the Thunder have minutes for Westbrook right out of the gate, Anthony believes he should avoid that situation in the unlikely event it does come across his lap.