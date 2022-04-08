How To Watch Bucks at Pistons on Friday Night

Looking to defend their championship this season, the Milwaukee Bucks once again look like a dominant force in the Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs.

With just two games left on their schedule, including Friday’s game, the Bucks have won 50 games for the third time in the last four seasons and are still in contention for the 1-seed in the East.

After beating the Boston Celtics on Thursday, the Bucks jumped Boston for the 2-seed and now sit two games behind the Miami Heat in the standings with each team having two games left.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has looked like an MVP candidate for this season all year long and while this game against the Detroit Pistons may look like an easy game for Milwaukee, this young Pistons team has been playing well since the All-Star break.

They only have 23 wins on the year, but Detroit has one of the most talented rookies in the league in Cade Cunningham and they are a very physical team.

Coming off a long and grueling game against the Celtics, the Bucks could very well overlook the Pistons, leading to the potential for an upset near the end of the season.

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bucks vs. Pistons

WHO : Milwaukee Bucks (48-30) vs. Detroit Pistons (23-57)

: Milwaukee Bucks (48-30) vs. Detroit Pistons (23-57) WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 8

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 8 WHERE : Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bucks vs. Pistons

Milwaukee currently ranks third in the league in scoring (115.3), led by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 29.9 points per game.

The Bucks have won five of their last seven road games this season, averaging 119.7 points in those games.

The Pistons have lost 12 of their last 13 meetings against the Bucks dating back to the 2018-19 season.

Detroit has struggled on the glass this season, ranking just 25th in the league in total rebounds per game this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in 33 games this season. The Bucks are 26-7 in those games.

Last Matchup:

January 3, 2022 - Pistons 115, Bucks 106

Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday all played for the Bucks, the Pistons still proved to be too much for Milwaukee, scoring 115 points and only allowing 106 points to the Bucks. Pistons’ Saddiq Bey was on fire in this game, scoring 34 points on 8-13 shooting from deep and he added 8 rebounds to his name as well. Despite being a poor rebounding team, Detroit was even with Milwaukee on the boards 47-47.

Bucks-Pistons Most Recent Games:

Bucks last game : On Thursday night, the Bucks faced the Boston Celtics in a game that had heavy implications on the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Milwaukee came out on top 127-121, as their “Big 3” dominated this game from start to finish. Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, Middleton finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists, and Jrue Holiday finished with 29 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. As a team, Milwaukee shot 50.5% from the floor against the best defensive rated team in the Celtics.

: On Thursday night, the Bucks faced the Boston Celtics in a game that had heavy implications on the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Milwaukee came out on top 127-121, as their “Big 3” dominated this game from start to finish. Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, Middleton finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists, and Jrue Holiday finished with 29 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. As a team, Milwaukee shot 50.5% from the floor against the best defensive rated team in the Celtics. Pistons last game: Detroit got blown out at home Wednesday night to the Mavericks, losing 131-113. Rookie Cade Cunningham finished with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, but nobody else really proved to be a scoring threat in this game for Detroit.

Latest Injury News:

Bucks: Grayson Allen (hip) - OUT, Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (hip) - OUT, Hamidou Diallo (finger) - OUT, Jerami Grant (calf) - OUT, Saben Lee (on assignment) - OUT, Cory Joseph (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-foot-3 guard: 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists

, 6-foot-3 guard: 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists G Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard: 5.0 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 5.0 points, 1.9 rebounds F Khris Middleton , 6-7 forward: 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists F Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds

PROJECTED PISTONS STARTERS:

G Cade Cunningham , 6-6 guard: 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists G Killian Hayes , 6-5 guard: 6.9 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 6.9 points, 4.3 assists F Saddiq Bey , 6-7 forward: 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds F Isaiah Livers , 6-7 forward: 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds C Isaiah Stewart, 6-8 center: 8.3 points, 8.7 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Bucks currently sit two games behind the Miami Heat for the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference and can pull a full game ahead of the Boston Celtics for the 2-seed with a win.

The Pistons currently own the third-worst record in the NBA, but with a win, they run the risk of not having the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points per game this year, trailing just Joel Embiid (30.4) for the league-lead in scoring.

Cade Cunningham currently leads all rookies in scoring at 17.5 points per game.

