How To Watch Knicks at Wizards on Friday Night

This season has been nothing short of a major disappointment and let down for the New York Knicks as a franchise.

Just one season after claiming the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks find themselves eliminated from postseason contention and staring at what will be yet another year picking in the draft lottery.

In Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards though, the Knicks will be looking to learn more about their young core, as R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and some others have been playing well as of late.

On the other side of things, the Wizards will also be looking to learn about their young core, as Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out late in the year.

Winning five of their last eight games, Washington has proven that they will not be sitting back and letting teams walk over them these last several games of the 2021-22 season.

Who will come out on top in this battle of teams currently tied at 35-45 on the season?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Knicks vs. Wizards

WHO : New York Knicks (35-45) vs. Washington Wizards (35-45)

: New York Knicks (35-45) vs. Washington Wizards (35-45) WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 8

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 8 WHERE : Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Knicks vs. Wizards

New York currently ranks fourth in the league in rebounding (46.2 RPG) and Washington ranks 23rd in the league in rebounding (43.2 RPG).

The Knicks have won four of their last five meetings against the Wizards.

The Wizards are 21-19 at home this season, compared to the Knicks being 19-21 on the road.

Immanuel Quickley has scored at least 16 points in five of the Knicks’ last seven games.

Last Matchup:

March 18, 2022 - Wizards 97, Knicks 100

The Knicks came out on top against the Wizards when they played last month behind their starters combining for 78 points, despite shooting just 34.4% from the floor as a team. R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle each scored 18 points for the Knicks, as Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 18 points for the Wizards. New York made the most of their opportunities at the free-throw line, going 28-36 (77.8%) from the line for the game, compared to Washington going just 16-21 (76.2%).

Knicks-Wizards Most Recent Games:

Knicks last game : After leading by 21 points on Wednesday night over their rivals in the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks ended up losing 110-98, getting outscored 60-27 in the final 23 minutes of the game. New York’s offense fell apart in the second-half, shooting just 6-32 (18.8%) from the floor.

: After leading by 21 points on Wednesday night over their rivals in the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks ended up losing 110-98, getting outscored 60-27 in the final 23 minutes of the game. New York’s offense fell apart in the second-half, shooting just 6-32 (18.8%) from the floor. Wizards last game: The Hawks were too much for the Wizards to overcome on Wednesday in Atlanta, beating Washington 118-103. Kristaps Porzingis was the Wizards only source of overall production, scoring 26 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in the loss.

Latest Injury News:

Knicks: Kemba Walker (not with team) - OUT, Julius Randle (quadriceps) - OUT, Derrick Rose (ankle) - OUT, Cam Reddish (shoulder) - OUT, Nerlens Noel (foot) - OUT, Mitchell Robinson (illness) - OUT, Quentin Grimes (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Wizards: Bradley Beal (wrist) - OUT, Kyle Kuzma (knee) - OUT, Kristaps Porzingis (knee) - OUT, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED KNICKS STARTERS:

G/F Alec Burks , 6-6 guard/forward: 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds G Evan Fournier , 6-7 guard: 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds

, 6-7 guard: 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds G/F R.J. Barrett , 6-6 guard/forward: 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds F Obi Toppin , 6-9 forward: 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds C Jericho Sims, 6-10 center: 2.0 points, 3.7 rebounds

PROJECTED WIZARDS STARTERS:

G Tomas Satoransky , 6-7 guard: 4.9 points, 4.6 assists

, 6-7 guard: 4.9 points, 4.6 assists F Corey Kispert , 6-7 forward: 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds F Deni Avdija , 6-9 forward: 8.3 points, 5.2 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 8.3 points, 5.2 rebounds F Rui Hachimura , 6-8 forward: 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds C Daniel Gafford, 6-10 center: 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Knicks and Wizards are currently tied for the 10th worst record in the NBA this season.

R.J. Barrett has been dominant offensively for the Knicks as of late, scoring at least 20 points in 17 of his last 21 games.

Deni Avdija has proven to be effective late in the season for the Wizards, averaging 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and shooting 45.5% from the floor over his last nine games.

Corey Kispert ranks fourth amongst all rookies this season in made three-pointers (106).

