The Charlotte Hornets Have Waived LiAngelo Ball

On Friday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they have waived LiAngelo Ball.

The Tweet from the Hornets can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

Although the Hornets had just signed him the day before; the move was expected.

On Thursday, The Athletics' Shams Charania reported that Ball was signed by the Hornets to go to their G-League team the Greensboro Swarm (see Tweet below).

Chariana's Tweet on Thursday said: "Sources: The Charlotte Hornets have signed LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract and Ball will play for the team's G League Greensboro Swarm. Ball was slated to enter the G League Draft but signing allows Charlotte to acquire his rights."

Therefore, the move to sign him and then waive him abruptly the day after was just a formality to get his G-League rights and he was never actually signed to go directly on the roster.

His younger brother LaMelo is the star point guard for the Hornets and won the NBA's 2021 Rookie of The Year Award.

During NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, LiAngelo averaged 9.6 points per game for the Hornets.

Related stories on NBA basketball