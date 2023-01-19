On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Colorado.

They came into the night in the middle of an impressive seven-game winning streak.

One of the most significant reasons they have played so well is the dominance of back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic.

During Wednesday's game, he made Nuggets' history when he recorded his 3,680th career assist, which breaks Hall of Famer Alex English's record for the most assists in franchise history.

Jokic is playing his 568th career game, while it took English 837 games (with the Nuggets) to reach 3,679 assists.

Even more impressive, Jokic is a center leading an entire franchise in assists.

Jokic came into the night with impressive averages of 25.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in his first 40 games.

The former second-round pick is also shooting 62.7% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

There is a very good chance that he could end up winning his third straight MVP Award this season.

The Nuggets are currently tied with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They have a 31-13 record in 44 games and are an outstanding 20-3 in 23 games hosted in Denver, Colorado.

Last season, Jokic took them to the first round of the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed, but they dealt with injuries to key players and lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

If the Nuggets can stay healthy, there is a good chance they can make a deep run in the 2023 postseason.