How to Watch Suns at Clippers on Wednesday Night

The Phoenix Suns have been the best team in the NBA all season long and recently picking up win No. 63 on the season, they have set a new franchise record for wins in a season.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul have led this very talented two-way team all year long and coming off their win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, they will be tested against a Los Angeles Clippers team that could still make some noise via the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

Paul George is back from his elbow injury that sidelined him for nearly three months and with all of their experienced players, the Clippers are not a team to be overlooked late in the year.

Many tend to forget that this team was in the Western Conference Finals a season ago and while they may be without Kawhi Leonard, this is still one of the better defensive teams in the league when at full-strength.

Already picking up a win over the Suns earlier this season, the Clippers have proven that they can fight with the league’s best team and on Wednesday night, they will be looking for a statement win in front of their home fans.

Could the Clippers rain on the Suns’ parade Wednesday night?

Here's how to watch Wednesday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Suns vs. Clippers

WHO : Phoenix Suns (63-16) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-40)

: Phoenix Suns (63-16) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-40) WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 6

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 6 WHERE : crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Suns vs. Clippers

The Suns currently rank fourth in the league in points per game (115.0) and they currently rank third in both offensive and defensive rating on the season.

Phoenix has won 12 of their last 15 games and own the NBA’s best road-record this season at 31-8.

These two teams have split their last ten matchups during the regular season.

Phoenix has not won a regular season game in Los Angeles against the Clippers since 2013, but most recently won two playoff games in Los Angeles last year.

The Clippers are shooting 38.0% from three-point range as a team this season, ranking them third in the league in three-point shooting percentage.

The Suns are 52-3 when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.

Last Matchup:

February 15, 2022 - Clippers 96, Suns 103

Without Paul George, the Clippers put up a good fight in their last matchup against the Suns, but Devin Booker’s 26 points were too much to overcome. Phoenix outrebounded Los Angeles 52-46 in this slim victory and took advantage of their strength down low, outscoring the Clippers 58-42 in the paint.

Suns-Clippers Most Recent Games:

Suns last game : The Suns not only picked up win No. 63 on the year on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they eliminated the Lakers from postseason contention. Devin Booker once again led the Suns in scoring with 32 points and Deandre Ayton put together a good game with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Phoenix has now won

: The Suns not only picked up win No. 63 on the year on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they eliminated the Lakers from postseason contention. Devin Booker once again led the Suns in scoring with 32 points and Deandre Ayton put together a good game with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Phoenix has now won Clippers last game: Taking down the New Orleans Pelicans 119-100 on Sunday, the Clippers have now won three of their last four games and are averaging 131.0 points per game since Paul George’s return on March 29. Against the Pelicans, Marcus Morris Sr. scored a team-high 22 points, as the Clippers shot 21-44 (47.7%) from three-point range as a team.

Latest Injury News:

Suns: Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction) - OUT, Dario Saric (right knee ACL recovery) - OUT

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (right knee ACL rehab) - OUT, Jason Preston (right foot injury recovery) - OUT, Jay Scrubb (right foot injury recovery), Norman Powell (left foot fracture) - DOUBTFUL

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 10.7 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 10.7 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 26.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds

PROJECTED CLIPPERS STARTERS:

G Reggie Jackson , 6-2 guard: 17.1 points, 4.9 assists

, 6-2 guard: 17.1 points, 4.9 assists G/F Paul George , 6-8 guard/forward: 24.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-8 guard/forward: 24.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists F Marcus Morris Sr. , 6-8 forward: 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds F Nicolas Batum , 6-8 forward: 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds C Ivica Zubac, 7-0 center: 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Los Angeles Clippers have clinched a play-in tournament spot and will be the 8-seed in the 7-seed vs. 8-seed game.

The Phoenix Suns own the league’s best record at 63-16 and could become just the 25th team in NBA history to win at least 64 games in a season with a win over the Clippers.

Chris Paul is currently leading the NBA in assists (10.7).

Paul George has averaged 23.7 points and 6.0 assists since returning from his elbow injury.

