How to Watch Suns at Jazz on Friday Night

After losing in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks last season, the Phoenix Suns have come back with vengeance this season, recording a franchise-high 63 wins.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul are arguably the best backcourt duo in the league, but the talent on this team goes much deeper than just their two All-Star guards.

Deandre Ayton has been a force at center, both Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder are terrific two-way players, Cameron Johnson has been one of the better bench players in the league and there are several other players who can contribute whenever they are called upon.

The Suns own the league’s best record and will head into the playoffs as the favorites to win the Western Conference and NBA Finals.

Coming off a year in which they owned the league’s best record season record, the Utah Jazz have struggled at times this season and are trying to find their identity right before the playoffs.

While they are still one of the best offensive teams in the league, the Jazz have looked vulnerable defensively as of late and are searching for consistent play outside of All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Will the Jazz be able to pick up a huge victory on Friday night in their home finale?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Suns vs. Jazz

WHO : Phoenix Suns (63-17) vs. Utah Jazz (48-32)

: Phoenix Suns (63-17) vs. Utah Jazz (48-32) WHEN : 9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 8

: 9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 8 WHERE : Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Suns vs. Jazz

Phoenix currently ranks fourth in offensive rating and third in defensive rating this season; Utah currently ranks first and eleventh, respectively.

The Jazz are just 3-6 in their last nine games.

The Suns own the league’s best road record, going 31-9 away from home this season.

Devin Booker has been one of the best offensive players in the league in recent games, scoring at least 30 points in seven of his last eleven games.

Last Matchup:

February 27, 2022 - Jazz 118, Suns 114

With Chris Paul out for the Suns, the Utah Jazz took advantage of their opportunity against the league's best team. Utah shot 17-40 from three-point range, making four more three-pointers than the Suns, and they outrebounded Phoenix 41-36. Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson combined for 76 points in this loss for Phoenix.

Suns-Jazz Most Recent Games:

Suns last game : Resting their core on Wednesday, the Suns lost 113-109 on the road to the Los Angeles Clippers in a game that they trailed by as many as 39 points. The Suns bench showed a ton of fight, outscoring the Clippers 78-53 in the second-half. Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton all sat out of this game.

: Resting their core on Wednesday, the Suns lost 113-109 on the road to the Los Angeles Clippers in a game that they trailed by as many as 39 points. The Suns bench showed a ton of fight, outscoring the Clippers 78-53 in the second-half. Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton all sat out of this game. Jazz last game: Hosting the Thunder on Wednesday, the Jazz took care of business 137-101 and they were able to get their starters extra minutes of rest before their matchup with Phoenix on Friday. Bojan Bogdanvoic scored a game-high 27 points in just 26 minutes of play.

Latest Injury News:

Suns: Dario Saric (knee) - OUT

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (ankle) - OUT, Trent Forrest (foot) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 10.7 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 10.7 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 26.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds

PROJECTED JAZZ STARTERS:

G Mike Conley , 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists G Donovan Mitchell , 6-1 guard: 26.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 26.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists F Bojan Bogdanovic , 6-7 forward: 18.0 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.0 points, 4.3 rebounds F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds

, 6-4 forward: 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds C Rudy Gobert, 7-1 center: 15.5 points, 14.7 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Suns are currently locked into the top-seed in the Western Conference; the Jazz will remain a game ahead of the 6-seeded Denver Nuggets with a win.

Donovan Mitchell is Utah’s leading scorer this season at 26.0 points per game and over his last nine games, Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points per game.

Utah is 29-11 at home this season, tied for the third-most home wins this season.

The Jazz will clinch at least the 5-seed in the Western Conference with a win and could move within a game of the 4-seeded Dallas Mavericks with a win and a loss by Dallas on Friday.

