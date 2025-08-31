NBA Player Explains Ultimate Endorsement for Nikola Jokic
When you play alongside Nikola Jokic for so many years, you’re going to be biased when it comes to key debates.
Former Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. might be out in Brooklyn, New York, for the next phase of his career, but he remains loyal to the narrative that offers a ton of credit to Jokic.
Who is the NBA GOAT?
When you ask Porter, it’s his former teammate.
"I'm going Nikola Jokic," Porter Jr. said on a livestream. "The reason I say that is because he could've won MVP five years in a row. Can you name another player that could've won MVP five years in a row?”
Jokic is in elite company when it comes to his trophy case. He has three total MVP awards, going back to back in 2021 and 2022. Although he nearly three-peated in 2023, Jokic finished as the runner-up next to Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.
In the following year, Jokic was back on top, winning his third MVP nod. Last season, the debate throughout the year proved that Jokic was in a two-player race with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The eventual NBA Champion beat out the Nuggets center, giving Jokic his second finish as a runner-up.
What About Michael Jordan?
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan often goes by the nickname of the GOAT. If not Jordan, LA Lakers forward LeBron James tends to wear the crown. Porter explains why he can’t give it to the former.
“I didn't get to see Michael Jordan day in and day out,” the Nets forward explained. “I get to see Nikola Jokic every game, every day do this. I'm saying him.”
While Porter didn’t play with LeBron, he’s had a chance to go against the Lakers' superstar many times throughout his run in the NBA. Porter considers LeBron “up there” with Jordan—but he remains loyal to Jokic.
Since making his NBA debut in 2015-2016, Jokic slowly but surely worked his way into NBA stardom. By his fourth season, he notched his first All-Star appearance. He was top-five in the MVP voting that year, and only fell out of that territory just once since.
Heading into his 11th NBA season, Jokic has appeared in just under 750 games. Throughout his career, the Nuggets center has averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. He’s a 56 percent shooter from the field and a 36 percent shooter from three throughout his career.