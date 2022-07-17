Lance Stephenson Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 is the 18th day of NBA free agency, and there are plenty of notable players that are still available to be signed.

One of the available players is Lance Stephenson, who is 31-years-old and is a very well known player.

The veteran guard began his career with the Indiana Pacers, which is the team that he had the most success with.

In 2014, he averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for a Pacers team that made the Eastern Conference Finals.

He appeared as if he would be one of the rising stars in the entire league, but unfortunately he never reached that peak again.

In addition to the Pacers, he has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers,, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

He has had three different stints with the Pacers during his career, and always seemed to fit in best with their organization.

This past season he played for the Hawks and the Pacers.

After a two-year absence from the NBA, he joined the Hawks during the middle of season.

He played six games for the Hawks, and then rejoined the Pacers and finished the year up with them.

With the Pacers, he ended up playing 40 games and averaged 9.3 points per game.

The Pacers had an awful season, and finished the year as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, Stephenson proved that he still capable of being a role player in the NBA, so there is no question a team could use him next season.