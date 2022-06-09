WATCH: Al Horford Flagrant Foul On Steph Curry
Al Horford got called for a flagrant foul on Steph Curry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening. The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are tied up at 1-1 in the series.
The Golden State Warriors are in Boston playing the Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and during the game Steph Curry got fouled while he was shooting a three-pointer.
The foul by Al Horford was actually called for a flagrant foul, so Curry got extra free throws and the Warriors got the ball.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games of the series at the Chase Center in California.
This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors have made the NBA Finals.
