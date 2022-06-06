Skip to main content

He's Doing What? LeBron James Sends Out A Shocking Tweet During Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are playing Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, but during the game Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out an intriguing tweet.

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and they won the game by a score of 107-88 to tie up the series at 1-1.

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Boston later in the week, so the win was huge for the Warriors to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.  

In addition to the Finals going on, LeBron James sent out a tweet during the game that was very intriguing to say the least.   

James' tweet: "Jumping on someone podcast soon. Maybe my own" 

Essentially James is hinting at the fact that he could be starting a podcast, which would be great news for all NBA fans.   

James is easily the most famous player in the league, and while he might not be the best player in the world anymore, he's definitely the face of basketball. 

Hearing from him on a regular basis would be an absolute treat for all fans of basketball and sports in general. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_12376520_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Sends Out A Shocking Tweet During Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_18468133_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Half-Court Buzzer Beater In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_18466245_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry's Crossover In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_18467597_168388303_lowres
News

Al Horford's Sister Sends Out Viral Tweet About Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18467636_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Jaylen Brown And Draymond Green Have To Be Separated

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_17805914_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Hits Miraculous Shot After Taking A Bump From Jayson Tatum

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18467018_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot To End The 1st Quarter Of Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18466603_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Tensions Running High In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18466137_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said As He Walked Into The Arena Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago