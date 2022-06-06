LeBron James Sends Out A Shocking Tweet During Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are playing Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, but during the game Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out an intriguing tweet.

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and they won the game by a score of 107-88 to tie up the series at 1-1.

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Boston later in the week, so the win was huge for the Warriors to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.

In addition to the Finals going on, LeBron James sent out a tweet during the game that was very intriguing to say the least.

James' tweet: "Jumping on someone podcast soon. Maybe my own"

Essentially James is hinting at the fact that he could be starting a podcast, which would be great news for all NBA fans.

James is easily the most famous player in the league, and while he might not be the best player in the world anymore, he's definitely the face of basketball.

Hearing from him on a regular basis would be an absolute treat for all fans of basketball and sports in general.

