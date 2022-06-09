Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden.

The Golden State Warriors are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

In the first game, the Celtics overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, and won the final period final period by a score of 40-16.

In the most recent game, the Warriors roared back to win Game 2 by a score of 107-88.

Whoever wins on Wednesday night will have a 2-1 lead in the series, and likely a lot of momentum going into Game 4 on Friday night.

