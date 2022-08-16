Skip to main content
NBA Reinstates Jalen Harris After Year-Long Suspension

The NBA announced on Tuesday that they have reinstated 2020 second-round pick Jalen Harris after he served a year-long suspension for not abiding by the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

After playing with the Toronto Raptors during the 2020-21 season, 2020 second-round pick Jalen Harris was dismissed and disqualified from the NBA on July 1, 2021 for violating terms of the league’s anti-drug program. At the time of his dismissal, the league said that Harris could apply for reinstatement in one year.

Harris applied for reinstatement earlier this offseason and on Tuesday, the league announced that Jalen Harris would be reinstated as an NBA player.

Harris, 24, ended up playing with Vanoli Cremona in Italy during the 2021-22 season and in May, he signed a deal with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

In Italy, Harris played in a total of 18 games this past year, averaging 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and he shot 38.5% from the floor.

Playing in 19 games with the Scarborough Shooting Stars, Jalen Harris has averaged 19.9 points (team-high), 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and he has shot roughly 41.0% from the floor.

Always regarded as a scoring weapon out on the wing, Harris came into the NBA out of Nevada already as a polished offensive talent. Showing flashes of his full potential with the Raptors during his rookie season, Harris was expected to turn into a key bench talent for them.

Now, no longer being a part of the Toronto Raptors organization, Jalen Harris is looking for redemption and another chance to prove what he can do in the NBA.

While he is not expected to be picked up before the start of training camps at the end of September, Jalen Harris could be a name to keep watch in regards to being a possible G League addition for a team. 

