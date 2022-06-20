NBA Releases 2022 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

The Golden State Warriors put an end to the 2021-22 season with a championship last week, but now the offseason is here in the NBA, meaning that NBA Summer League is just a few weeks away!

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23 and two weeks later, NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada will begin.

Showcasing some of the best, young talents in the league, NBA Summer League always offers fans a first-look at some of the league’s best young talents, including some of the top picks in the draft.

Summer League has always been one of the NBA’s most successful events and this year will likely be no different! On Monday afternoon, the league released the full schedule of games that will take place in Las Vegas this summer.

A total of 75 games will be played over the course of 11 days with the event beginning on July 7 with the Houston Rockets taking on the Orlando Magic, a battle of the No. 1 and No. 3 picks in this year’s draft.

The 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors will play their first game on July 8 against the New York Knicks. The Sacramento Kings won the 2021 Summer League championships last year and they will play their first game on July 9 against the Orlando Magic.

The full schedule with every team’s games can be seen in the chart above that was released by the league.

This year’s NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 is set to begin on July 7 and will conclude on July 17.