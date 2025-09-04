NBA Restricted Free Agents Still Available After Cam Thomas Decision
With Cam Thomas off the board, the NBA has six restricted free agents remaining.
The Brooklyn Nets and Thomas agreed to enter the 2025-2026 NBA season with the qualifying offer in play. A 20-plus-point scorer now comes off the market until next year.
Now, who’s left?
NBA’s Remaining Restricted Free Agents
Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
The 22-year-old hit the free agency market after playing just one season with the Bulls. Around this time last year, Giddey’s future with the Oklahoma City Thunder was up in the air.
Following a three-season stint with the Thunder, Giddey was traded to the Bulls, in exchange for the defensive standout, Alex Caruso. In Chicago, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He made 38 percent of his threes.
Tristen Newton, Minnesota Timberwolves
The former second-round pick Tristen Newton started his career with the Indiana Pacers. Amid the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pacers waived Newton. He was picked up by the Timberwolves, who rolled out the young veteran guard for just three games last season. Newton is on a two-way contract.
Kevin McCullar Jr., New York Knicks
Also on a two-way deal is the New York Knicks shooting guard, Kevin McCullar Jr.
The former second-round pick out of Kansas appeared in just four games with the Knicks last season. He averaged seven minutes of action, producing 1.5 points per game. Most of his time was spent in the NBA G League with the Westchester Knicks.
Quenton Jackson, Indiana Pacers
In 2022, Jackson went undrafted out of Texas A&M. He started his professional career at the G League level, playing for the Capital City Go-Go. Eventually, he got a call-up from the Washington Wizards with a two-way deal.
Since 2022, Jackson has played for two NBA organizations. He appeared in 28 games for the Pacers last year, even getting seven starts. The young veteran produced 5.8 points per game, while shooting 48 percent from the field.
Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers
Grimes has bounced around a bit over the past year. He went from the Knicks to the Detroit Pistons during the 2023-2024 season. Last summer, the Pistons sent Grimes to the Dallas Mavericks. Midway through the 2024-2025 season, the Mavs moved Grimes to the Sixers.
Once Grimes got to Philly, he put together an All-Star-caliber stretch. While the stint was a real stock-booster for Grimes, he didn’t generate any major offers in free agency. At this point, many are wondering if Grimes will take the same route as Cam Thomas or not.
Jonathan Kumimga, Golden State Warriors
The Warriors’ situation with Kuminga has been one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. There were talks about potential sign-and-trades. Now, Kuminga reportedly has a multi-year offer on the table from the Warriors, but it doesn’t include a player option on the final season, which has caused a holdup.
It seems that Kuminga is bound to make his return to the Warriors. The NBA world is just waiting to see if he will return for one more year, before hitting the free agent market again next summer.