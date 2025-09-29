NBA's Two-Way Rookie List Grows With Warriors' Latest Move
Heading into their NBA Media Day, the Golden State Warriors were ironing out some roster details on Sunday throughout the day. The team took care of two of its second-round picks from the 2025 NBA Draft in the process.
The 21-year-old Australian forward Alex Toohey landed with the Warriors after getting selected 52nd in the draft. He was selected by the Phoenix Suns, who included the rookie in a July deal that was headlined by Kevin Durant. The Warriors picked up Toohey in the seven-team trade.
Now, it’s clear that Toohey will join the Warriors as a two-way member.
via @ShamsCharania: Another deal done Sunday for Golden State: The Warriors are signing No. 52 pick Alex Toohey to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Both rookies, Toohey and Richard, will sign deals for the active roster, along with Horford, Payton and Melton.
Toohey joins a notable list of second-rounders to land a two-way contract this season.
NBA Rookie Second-Rounders on a Two-Way
- Alijah Martin, Toronto Raptors
- Koby Brea, Phoenix Suns
- Jamir Watkins, Washington Wizards
- Brooks Barnhizer, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Amari Williams, Boston Celtics
- John Tonje, Utah Jazz
- Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls
- Max Shulga, Boston Celtics
Toohey joins the Warriors after having a pro run outside of the NBA. He started working on his NBA journey with the league’s Academy in Australia. In 2023, Toohey started playing for the Sydney Kings.
Initially, Toohey planned to play in the NCAA, making a commitment to Gonzaga. Eventually, he decided to take the pro route in the NBL’s Next Stars Program, the launching pad for a guy like Josh Giddey, who just secured a notable contract with the Chicago Bulls.
During his two-year run with the Kings, Toohey started in most of his matchups. In his second and final season, he started 26 of 30 games, seeing the court for 22.9 minutes per matchup. He produced 10.5 points per game, making 45 percent of his shots from the field. He also knocked down 30 percent of his threes.
Along with his scoring, Toohey averaged 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
The small forward might not gain a ton of playing time with the Warriors’ main roster in year one, but the two-way deal will make it easy for him to earn quality minutes in the NBA G League. Toohey is on pace to pick up some stretches with the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2025-2026 season.