How to Watch Spurs at Nuggets on Tuesday Night

The reigning league-MVP Nikola Jokic will be in action on Tuesday night, as he and the Denver Nuggets play host to the San Antonio Spurs, a young team looking to possibly clinch their spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament with a victory and some help on Tuesday night.

All season long, Jokic has carried the Nuggets and with both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. being sidelined indefinitely due to separate injuries, Nikola Jokic has put together an even better season this year than he had last year when he won the league’s MVP award.

Very much in the running to win back-to-back MVPs, Nikola Jokic has his sights set on keeping the Nuggets as the 5-seed in the Western Conference and not falling down any further in the conference standings.

As for the San Antonio Spurs, they find themselves two full games up on the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10-seed and final play-in tournament spot. The Spurs also own the tiebreaker over the Lakers, meaning that San Antonio can potentially clinch their spot in the play-in tonight with a win and a loss by the Lakers.

Dejounte Murray was named a first-time All-Star this season, but without him on the court against the Nuggets, the Spurs are going to be searching for answers from other youthful, talented players on their roster.

Can the Spurs extend their win streak to three games and possibly lock-up their play-in spot for a chance to earn a real playoff spot this season?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

WHO : San Antonio Spurs (33-45) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-32)

: San Antonio Spurs (33-45) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-32) WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 5

: 9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 5 WHERE : Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Spurs vs. Nuggets

Denver currently ranks second in the league in team field goal percentage (48.3%) and they rank third in the league in assists per game (27.8).

The Nuggets have won five of their last seven games this season, but have struggled at home with just a 22-16 record in Denver.

The Spurs have won seven of their last nine games, including their last four road games.

San Antonio has averaged 28.0 assists per game as a team this year, the most in the NBA.

Without Dejounte Murray out, the Spurs have gone 3-8 this season.

Nikola Jokic has recorded a league-high 19 triple-doubles this season; the Nuggets are 12-7 in those games.

Last Matchup:

December 11, 2021 - Nuggets 127, Spurs 112

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic recorded 35 points, 17 rebounds and 8 assists in the Nuggets’ 127-11 victory over the Spurs earlier this season. As a team, Denver made 20 total three-pointers, 10 more than that of the Spurs in this contest. Turning the ball over 17 times, San Antonio had trouble finding consistency on the offensive-end of the floor and received very little production from their starters, who combined to score just 36 points.

Spurs-Nuggets Most Recent Games:

Spurs last game: The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 113-92 on Sunday without All-Star Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl. Third-year forward Keldon Johnson recorded a game-high 28 points on 9-20 shooting, 6-12 from three-point range. Zach Collins also had a good game in the absence of big man Jakob Poeltl, recording season-highs in both points (18) and rebounds (13).

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 113-92 on Sunday without All-Star Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl. Third-year forward Keldon Johnson recorded a game-high 28 points on 9-20 shooting, 6-12 from three-point range. Zach Collins also had a good game in the absence of big man Jakob Poeltl, recording season-highs in both points (18) and rebounds (13). Nuggets last game: In what turned out to be a very tight game, the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without LeBron James, 129-118 on Sunday night. Nikola Jokic continued to add onto his MVP campaign in this win over the Lakers, recording 38 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Will Barton and Aaron Gordon also combined for 49 points in Denver's victory.

Latest Injury News:

Spurs: Dejounte Murray (upper respiratory illness) - OUT, Doug McDermott (right ankle sprain) - OUT, Jock Landale (right mid foot sprain) - OUT, Romeo Langford (left heel bursitis) - QUESTIONABLE

Nuggets: Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery) - OUT, Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery) - OUT, Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness) - OUT, Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery) - OUT, Jeff Green (personal reasons) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SPURS STARTERS:

G Tre Jones, 6-foot-1 guard: 5.5 points, 3.1 assists

G Joshua Primo, 6-6 guard: 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds

F Devin Vassell, 6-8 forward: 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds

F Keldon Johnson, 6-5 forward: 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds

C Jakob Poeltl, 7-1 center: 13.4 points, 9.2 rebounds

PROJECTED NUGGETS STARTERS:

G Monte Morris, 6-2 guard: 12.8 points, 4.5 assists

G Will Barton, 6-6 guard: 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds

F Aaron Gordon, 6-8 forward: 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds

F Jeff Green (Q), 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds

C Nikola Jokic, 6-11 center: 26.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists

What to watch for:

The Nuggets can pull within 1.5 games of the 4-seeded Dallas Mavericks with a win over the Spurs on Tuesday.

San Antonio will clinch a play-in spot with a win over the Nuggets and a loss by the Lakers to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Nikola Jokic has led the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists in 39 of his team’s 79 total games this season.

Over his last six games, Keldon Johnson is averaging 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and is shooting 42.6% from three-point range for the Spurs.

Nikola Jokic has recorded just one triple-double in his last fourteen games despite leading the league in triple-doubles.

