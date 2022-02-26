Ben Simmons Status For Nets-Bucks Game
Ben Simmons will not make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
The Brooklyn Nets will square off with the Milwaukee Bucks on the road in Wisconsin on Saturday night, but they will not have their new star player available.
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the game, and will not make his debut for the Nets on Saturday night.
The status of the former first overall pick for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SportsEthos Fantasy Basketball.
Simmons was traded earlier this month from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the deal that sent 2018 NBA MVP James Harden to Philadelphia.
The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-29 record, and they are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
