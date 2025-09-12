NBA Sharpshooter Could Have Options if Knicks Stint Falls Through
If Landry Shamet doesn’t pan out with the New York Knicks again, he might have a backup plan.
According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks weren’t the sharpshooter’s only suitor on the open market.
via @IanBegley: Landry Shamet had other options but prioritized continuity in returning to the Knicks, a source said. He wanted to return to a locker room he liked and to help NYK compete for a title. Shamet and Knicks will agree on a one-year deal. Knicks have enough room for rookie vet minimum under the second apron.
While Shamet has had a hard time finding a steady situation in the NBA, his strongest skill set can be highly valuable to teams that need reliable depth for a run at contending for a title.
For the time being, he’ll have another offseason tryout with the Knicks. Last year, the Knicks added Shamet in the weeks leading up to training camp. He was expected to compete for a spot and had a good chance of starting the regular season in New York.
Unfortunately, an injury during the preseason prevented Shamet from remaining on the roster beyond the preseason at first. The good news was that Shamet still had interest from the Knicks. Their G League affiliate in Westchester drafted the veteran guard in order to keep him around the organization.
When Shamet healed up, the Knicks added the sharpshooter back on the roster. He ended up putting together a 50-game run with the Knicks. The veteran saw the court for 15.2 points per game. He averaged 5.7 points while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.
The Knicks put together a playoff run, which expanded to the Eastern Conference Finals. Shamet appeared in 11 games, seeing the court for 7.5 minutes per game. During that time, he averaged 2.4 points while hitting on 45 percent of his shots from the field and 47 percent of his threes.
This offseason, Shamet has been spending time in New York with hopes of getting an offer to rejoin the Knicks. It took a while, but he made it back. Shamet just has to engage in a three-veteran battle, as the Knicks also signed Malcolm Brogdon and Garrison Mathews this week.
If Shamet is outplayed, leading to an early release, he just might have an opportunity to land in a different situation.