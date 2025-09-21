NBA Star Anthony Davis Could Get True First Offseason With Mavs
Anthony Davis seems to be making solid progress ahead of the Dallas Mavericks’ 2025-2026 NBA season.
As training camp approaches, Davis has reportedly returned to the court for some full five-on-five action, which is a sign he could be ready to roll at the start of the regular season in October.
via @TheSteinLine: Mavericks All-Star big man Anthony Davis returned to the practice floor this week for some 5-on-5 play, @TheSteinLine has learned. It’s believed to be Davis’ first game-speed action since it emerged in July that he needed eye surgery to mend a detached retina.
Davis will be a key part of the Mavs’ 2025-2026 season. Just last year, the Mavericks shocked the NBA world by sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis was the key player returning in the deal. While Davis has shown plenty of promise in the system, injuries have affected him from the jump.
It took Davis nearly a week to make his Mavericks debut after the trade. During the debut game, Davis suffered an adductor strain, which forced 18 absences in a row.
At the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Davis had just nine games under his belt for the Mavs. Seeing the court for 29.6 minutes per game, Davis averaged 20 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists with the Mavericks during his limited time.
Dallas didn’t make the playoffs. They fought in the Play-In Tournament and were eliminated by the Memphis Grizzlies. Davis went out with a bang on a personal level. He had a 40-point showing, nearly notching a double-double, coming up just one rebound shy.
Throughout the offseason, Davis’ health has been a focal point for the Mavs. As Dallas deals with key injuries, they look forward to getting all hands on deck once again, as they enter a new era with Cooper Flagg in the building.
Davis will be an important veteran to have around Flagg. The former No. 1 overall pick entered the NBA with the same pressure. During his first seven seasons in the league, Davis competed for the New Orleans Pelicans. He was a dominant player on both ends of the floor.
Ahead of the 2019-2020 season, Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a key addition for LeBron James’ team, helping the Lakers achieve championship status in 2019-2020. In his first 62 games with the Lakers, Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
Amid his sixth season with the Lakers, Davis was sent packing to the Mavs. Under contract through 2028, Davis is owed over $50 million for the 2026-2026 season. He’ll make nearly $60 million in 2026-2027, and will have a $62 million player option in 2027-2028.
The Mavericks look forward to seeing Davis in action, potentially with a full offseason in Dallas under his belt.