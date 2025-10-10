NBA Star Anthony Edwards Has Funny Moment With Knicks Fan
Anthony Edwards might’ve been on the road facing the New York Knicks, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star attempted to help out someone rooting for the opposition.
During a break, a Knicks fan at Madison Square Garden had a chance to participate in a three-point competition. At first, Edwards wasn’t paying attention, but once he quickly realized what was going on, the Timberwolves’ All-Star quickly got involved.
via @TheHoopCentral: Anthony Edwards trying to help this fan struggling with his jumper.
It’s unclear what Edwards was saying in the moment, but he seemed to be encouraging the fan, who couldn’t hit one of his shots.
Unfortunately, he wrapped up the competition with zero buckets. Edwards’ advice from the side didn’t mean much in the end.
For what it’s worth, the fan got to see his team win at least. In a preseason battle between the Knicks and the Timberwolves, the two teams went into overtime.
After the Knicks outscored the Timberwolves 27-19, they kept their foot on the gas in the fifth quarter. With a 10-5 free period, the Knicks came out on top to secure their third win in the preseason. It was their first win against an opponent that wasn’t the Philadelphia 76ers.
On New York’s side, Mikal Bridges led the way with 15 points on 6-12 shooting from the field in 25 minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson combined 21 points from the starting lineup, as Deuce McBride and Jordan Clarkson each contributed 10 points off the bench.
On the other side, the former Knicks forward Julius Randle attempted 10 shots from the field, knocking down 40 percent of his field goals. By going 6-6 from the charity stripe, Randle managed to score 16 points in 23 minutes of action. He also had 5 rebounds and 1 assist.
via @NBA: Anthony Edwards splits the double and scores. 14 first-half points for Antman!
As for Edwards, the veteran guard clocked in for 27 minutes, matching his felllow All-Star Jalen Brunson’s total. During that time, Edwards shot 6-17 from the field and knocked down just 2 of his 7 threes. After going 3-4 from the line, Edwards produced 17 points. He also had 3 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block.
The Timberwolves start off the preseason with a 1-2 record. After facing the Knicks on the road, the Timberwolves are set to travel to Chicago for a Thursday night game against the Bulls.