NBA Star Anthony Edwards Potentially Facing Longest Absence Streak
Anthony Edwards is currently sidelined for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
According to the Wolves’ injury report, the star guard is dealing with a hamstring strain. His absence places the Timberwolves in a tough spot, as they navigate through a tough Western Conference.
The Timberwolves’ November 1 matchup against the Charlotte Hornets was the third-straight absence for Edwards. With a favorable matchup in front of them, the Timberwolves managed to pick up their first win of the season without Edwards, beating the Hornets 122-105.
Could the star guard be back on the floor for Minnesota soon? One Timberwolves insider believes there is a high chance that more recovery time will be needed after an evaluation on Monday.
via @JonKrawczynski: He will get re-evaluated tomorrow, but likely still a week away or so.
Edwards started the 2025-2026 NBA season with a 39-minute showing against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road. He was one of several NBA players to notch a 40-point outing throughout the first week of action.
When the Timberwolves paid a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers for their second game, Edwards posted 31 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes of action.
The third outing against the Indiana Pacers is where it went downhill for Edwards. He checked in for just three minutes, putting up five shots from the field. Edwards hit on 40 percent of his shots, scoring five points. After he was ruled out, he ended up missing the next three games. During that span, the Timberwolves have two losses (Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers), and the win over Charlotte.
It’s rare for Edwards to miss a large chunk of time. Since he entered the NBA in 2020, the Timberwolves’ star hasn’t played in fewer than 72 games. The most games he missed in a row were six, which means he could be in danger of seeing his longest stretch of absences this year.
Over the next week, the Timberwolves have four matchups, including games against the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz, and the Sacramento Kings. Since there isn’t an official timeline in place just yet, there’s no guarantee that Edwards won’t be a part of those four matchups.
Since it’s so early in the year, the Timberwolves won’t want to rush Edwards back in the mix, but they certainly don’t want to fall too far behind the tight Western Conference. All-time, the Timberwolves have a winning record in Edwards’ absence, but there isn’t nearly enough evidence to prove they could stay as a top contender in the West in his absence long-term.
