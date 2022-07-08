Skip to main content
NBA Star Arrested In North Carolina On Thursday

According to TMZ, Devonte' Graham was arrested on Thursday for DWI. Graham is currently on the New Orleans Pelicans and has also played for the Charlotte Hornets. The Pelicans lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns.

On Thursday morning, Devonte' Graham was arrested for DWI in North Carolina according to TMZ

The 27-year-old point guard has been in the NBA for the last four seasons after a stellar career in college for the Kansas Jayhawks.   

He played for the Charlotte Hornets in the first three seasons, and the New Orleans Pelicans this past season.  

In 76 games for the Pelicans he averaged 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. 

The Pelicans had a surprisingly good season that saw them make the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games, but put up an impressive fight. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

