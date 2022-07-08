NBA Star Arrested In North Carolina On Thursday

On Thursday morning, Devonte' Graham was arrested for DWI in North Carolina according to TMZ.

The 27-year-old point guard has been in the NBA for the last four seasons after a stellar career in college for the Kansas Jayhawks.

He played for the Charlotte Hornets in the first three seasons, and the New Orleans Pelicans this past season.

In 76 games for the Pelicans he averaged 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

The Pelicans had a surprisingly good season that saw them make the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games, but put up an impressive fight.

