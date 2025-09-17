NBA Star Damian Lillard's Recovery Comes With Clear Goal
As excited as the Portland Trail Blazers may be for their reunion with Damian Lillard, the fans and the organization will be waiting a while for the official return of the veteran guard.
Lillard is one of several NBA stars who will spend the 2025-2026 NBA season rehabbing with a setback. During the Milwaukee Bucks’ recent playoff run, Lillard suffered an Achilles injury.
Knowing he wasn’t going to be in the mix for next season, the Bucks’ front office made a shocking decision by waiving Lillard well before the start of next season.
Although Lillard didn’t immediately find a new landing spot, he decided to return to his first NBA home after taking some time to consider his options.
There is still a lot of recovery and preparation that needs to be done before Lillard can suit up and play for the Blazers again. The veteran star is confident in the idea that he’ll be back to his typical form.
“I recently started back running — I’m four months out — and I’m feeling strong,” Lillard said on ‘The Sideline.’
“I’m feeling good about it, but I’m going to take my time to get all the way back, get it fully healed, get it strong, and feel confident on it. I want to get my body all the way back in shape so that when I return to the floor, I’m not coming back as a shell of myself. I plan to return and be myself.”
Lillard’s best self is undoubtedly a top guard in the game. When Lillard landed in the NBA as the sixth-overall pick out of Weber State, he started all 82 games for the Blazers as a rookie. The rookie guard produced 19 points per game, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
Over the course of 11 seasons with the Blazers, Lillard kept his team competitive. Before he was traded, he helped the Blazers go through eight playoff runs. During the final two years of Lillard’s first stint in Portland, it was clear the Blazers were headed for a rebuild.
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat pursued Lillard. While the latter team was confident they would land him, Lillard ultimately ended up with the Bucks. During his first season with the Bucks, Lillard posted averages of 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.
Last season, Lillard produced 24.9 points per game, while hitting on 45 percent of his shots from the field in 58 games. When the regular season concluded, Lillard had 900 career games completed.
The nine-time All-Star is approaching the final years of his career. Being 35 and rehabbing from a major injury, Lillard is in a tough spot. However, he seems to be confident that an All-Star-caliber season will soon begin loading once again.
Lillard will play at least one season with the Blazers, making over $13 million for the 2026-2027 season. Then, he’ll enter the 2027-2028 offseason with a player option looming.