NBA Star Joel Embiid Adds to Long History of Fines
Joel Embiid has been hit with another bill from the NBA. The league will demand $50,000 from the superstar center after one of his frequent gestures following an and-one in the Sixers’ NBA Cup loss against the Boston Celtics.
via NBA: “Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $50,000 for making a lewd gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
The incident occurred with 7:08 remaining in the first quarter of the 76ers’ 109-108 loss to the Boston Celtics on Oct. 31 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.”
This time around, Embiid responded to the announcement on social media, demanding fines for the referees for having a similar gesture when making a call.
via @JoelEmbiid: Yall better start fining the refs for doing the “Lewd”, “blocking foul” gesture since I’m not allowed to do it #NFL
Joel Embiid’s History of NBA Fines
Embiid is no stranger to landing fines from the NBA. In fact, multiple have come from the same gesture, which mimics the famous wrestling stable, DX.
When it comes to gestures, Embiid’s fines have increased over time. When he was fined back in February 2020 for an “obscene gesture,” it was for $25,000. Embiid landed a similar $25,000 fine in January 2023.
A third fine for a gesture came on Halloween in 2023. That time around, Embiid landed a $35,000 bill. Last year, Embiid was hit with a $75,000 fine for multiple gestures during the Sixers’ Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics. That marks his largest fine.
Embiid’s team will take the court for a Sunday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets just hours after NBA’s announcement. The star big man will not be a part of the action, as he’s been ruled out due to knee injury management.
This year, Embiid has avoided notable setbacks. So far, he’s played in six games, averaging 22.3 minutes of action. During that time, the star center has posted averages of 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
Earlier in the week, before the Sixers took on the Boston Celtics for Friday night’s NBA Cup action, Embiid got his first game off of the year as he earned a night of rest. Sunday will be just his second absence this season.
At this point, Embiid remains on a minutes restriction when he is healthy. It’s unclear when that will be lifted, but the big man has been sticking to the strict recovery plan as the Sixers thrive throughout their first couple of weeks of the season.