NBA Star Kevin Durant Embraces Battle of Boos With OKC Thunder Fans
Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder crowd got into a war of boos ahead of Tuesday night’s NBA opener.
For the first game of the regular season, the Thunder hosted the Rockets, who now have KD on the roster after making a major offseason trade for the former MVP.
Ahead of the action, there were some questions regarding whether Durant would watch the Thunder’s banner raise from last year’s NBA Finals victory or not. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Lou Williams, suggested Durant shouldn’t be out of sight for it, as it would be “blown out of proportion.”
Well, Durant doesn’t care for those narratives much. The veteran forward was booing right back at the crowd on Tuesday night as he got ready for the action.
via @TheHoopCentral: Kevin Durant booing the OKC crowd—KD is a menace.
After the Thunder had their ring ceremony and raised their banner, the Rockets’ starting five was introduced. The boos for Kevin Durant were loud and clear on the broadcast.
@TheDunkCentral: KD receives boos in OKC
Durant started his career with the Seattle SuperSonics, which made the switch to the Thunder ahead of his second NBA season.
He ended up playing nine seasons for the Thunder, appeared in 641 games. Throughout his OKC tenure, Durant posted averages of 27.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He shot 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
For five straight seasons in OKC, Durant was a top MVP candidate. He took home the award in 2014. After establishing himself as a face of the franchise, Durant left in 2016, joining the Golden State Warriors. It was one of the most criticized moves in NBA history.
Clearly, the Thunder remain frustrated with Durant’s decision to pack up and leave for the enemy like that. Not even the excitement of a championship celebration could prevent the Thunder from raining boos on Durant.
Fortunately for the seasoned vet, he can take the heat. Being something of an NBA villain over the years, Durant has learned to defend himself. As he’s now playing for his fifth team, Durant has quite a few fan bases who will come together as a collective to let him hear it when he comes to town.
Tuesday night was OKC. Next Monday, Durant will help the Rockets host one of his former teams, as the Brooklyn Nets will head to Houston for the Rockets’ third game of the regular season.