NBA Star Klay Thompson Works Out With Western Conference Rival
Klay Thompson is gearing up for his second season with the Dallas Mavericks.
As he prepares to head into another year in the NBA, the star sharpshooter recently linked up with one of his competitors in Kevin Love. Thompson highlighted the workout with an Instagram post.
via @KlayThompson: Still at it 20 years later is crazy
Thompson and Love never had a stint as teammates in the NBA. However, they did get a chance to play together as fifth graders in 2001.
When the two NBA stars were in high school, Thompson was a four-star recruit out of California. He attended Washington State for three years, seeing the court for 98 games.
Love entered the NCAA as a five-star recruit out of Oregon. He spent just one season playing college ball at UCLA. He appeared in 39 games as a freshman, averaging 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
While Thompson was competing at Washington State still, Love landed in the NBA as the fifth-overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft. His draft rights were traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
A few years later, Thompson would enter the league as the 11th pick for the Golden State Warriors.
Love played for the Timberwolves for six years. He was included in a blockbuster deal to land with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he spent a large chunk of his career. After nine years in Cleveland, Love landed in Miami with the Heat. He played two full seasons with the Heat before getting moved to the Jazz.
It’s unclear what the future holds for the 37-year-old, but he’s expected to begin the 2025-2026 NBA season as a top veteran on a young and rebuilding Jazz squad.
Meanwhile, Thompson is going to fire up his second year with the Mavs. Last year, he appeared in 72 games, averaging 14 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Being on a competitive Mavs team, Thompson is hoping to compete for his fifth NBA Championship this year. The five-time All-Star is healthy and ready to be a core member of the team that recently picked up Cooper Flagg out of Duke, and traded for Anthony Davis midway through the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Last season, the Mavs finished with a 39-43 record. They clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament as the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, the Mavs came up short, missing the playoffs just one season after making a trip to the NBA Finals.