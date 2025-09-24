NBA Star Kyrie Irving Puts Injury Progress on Display
It’s only a matter of time before the Dallas Mavericks are whole again. The NBA star Kyrie Irving is quickly working his way back after going down with a season-ending knee injury last year.
As the offseason winds down, and training camp approaches, Iriving allowed cameras to capture a post-workout shooting session, which has fans thrilled about the upcoming season.
via @TheDunkCentral: KYRIE IRVING .The Return.
Irving is one of a handful of NBA stars to go down with a major injury last year. He left a March 3 matchup against the Sacramento Kings after appearing on the court for just nine minutes.
He went on to miss the final 20 games of the regular season. The Mavericks made it to the Play-In Tournament, but they couldn’t manage to make the the league’s postseason.
With Irving going down with his injury so late in the season, it seemed inevitable he would miss a chunk of the 2025-2026 NBA season. While the Mavericks haven’t put a timeline on his setback, Irving is reportedly eyeing a possible return to the court in January 2026, according to an April update from ESPN.
Back in 2022-2023, Irving joined the Mavericks after his multi-year run with the Brooklyn Nets. That year, Irving appeared in 40 games and averaged 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.
When he was traded to Dallas midway through the season, Irving appeared in 20 games to close out the year. He produced 27 points, six assists, and five rebounds.
Two seasons ago, Irving helped the Mavericks go on an NBA Finals run, which ended in defeat. During the playoff run, Irving averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.
Last year, the Mavericks had the league’s biggest shakeup. They traded away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Amid the shaky season, Irving put together an All-Star campaign for the ninth time in his career. Not long after, he went down with his injury.
Although the injury at 32 years old is something the Mavs are likely concerned about, Irving won’t be taking any backseats when he’s back in action. Klay Thompson looks forward to sharing the court with the star guard once again, and Anthony Davis and the rookie Cooper Flagg will surely benefit from Irving’s presence as well.
It will take some time, but Irving will be back on the court soon enough, and will certainly five the Mavericks a major boost in the Western Conference.