NBA Star Nikola Jokic Makes History at EuroBasket Again
Nikola Jokic put together a peak performance at EuroBasket on Saturday.
As Serbia worked on remaining perfect through three games, the Denver Nuggets star produced a double-double. Considering Jokic has been a triple-double machine in the NBA, Saturday’s performance didn’t seem over the top.
However, history was made for the superstar NBA center. Jokic scored 39 points, which breaks a scoring record for Serbia at the European Championships, according to EuroHoops.net. Jokic previously beat the record in 2022 against Italy with 32 points.
via @DNVR_Nuggets: NIKOLA JOKIC’S FINAL LINE 🤯🤯🤯
- 39 points
- 10 rebounds
- 4 assists
- 2 steals
- 1 block
IN 32 MINUTES — SERBIA WINS 👏
Jokic’s 39-point effort came with him shooting 15-26 from the field. He helped Serbia take down Latvia while shorthanded, as the team missed one of its other NBA players, Bogdan Bogdanovic.
The Los Angeles Clippers' sharpshooter is out with a hamstring injury. Before the game, it was revealed that Bogdanovic would need to be cleared by an NBA-assigned medical staff due to insurance reasons. Right now, Bogdanovic’s status at EuroBasket is up in the air.
Fortunately for Serbia, they have Jokic to rely on.
Despite being a second-round pick in 2015, Jokic took on an immediate role in the NBA with the Nuggets during his rookie season. He started in 55 out of 80 games. Throughout his first run, Jokic averaged 10 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per game.
Every year, he improved in all areas. By the time the 2018-2019 season rolled around, Jokic was nearly averaging a triple-double. In 80 games, he produced 20 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists per game.
By the time the Nuggets reached 2021, Jokic was a first-time MVP winner. Since then, he’s won the award two more times. If Jokic packed up his NBA career today, he would go out with three MVPs, one Finals MVP, one championship, seven All-Star appearances, and seven All-NBA nods.
At 30 years old, it’s apparent that Jokic isn’t slowing down. On the EuroBasket stage, the Nuggets center has averaged 24 points on 65 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent shooting from three. He’s producing a double-double per game, with an average of 10 rebounds.
For the upcoming NBA season, Jokic and the Nuggets plan to be right back in NBA Championship contention. But first, he's on a mission to lead Serbia to a EuroBasket victory.
Jokic and Serbia are set to take on Czechia on September 1 at 2:15 PM ET