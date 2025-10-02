NBA Star Tyler Herro Addresses Approach to Contract Talks
Tyler Herro is heading into the third season of his major deal with the Miami Heat. He’s under contract through 2027, but it might be time to start thinking about an extension.
Later this month, Herro and the Heat can strike a new deal if they agree on terms. So far, it seems like they haven’t opened up the window to negotiate just yet, but Herro is optimistic about the future.
“I expect to get something done,” Herro told reporters earlier this week, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He also made it clear that no matter what happens, he won’t “lose his joy.”
What Could a Herro Extension Cost the Heat?
One has to assume that Herro’s camp will be looking for a max extension from Miami. With Jimmy Butler out of the picture, Herro moved up one more spot on the team’s pecking order. He’s a homegrown star for the franchise, and continues to put up numbers that validate that.
“It’s not that important to me,” Herro explained, regarding max numbers. “Being here is important, but being here at a respectable number, I should say. And for me, I have a number in my mind, as I did on the last contract extension. And that’s why I didn’t accept the max, because I wasn’t pressed on it, and I’m not pressed on it now.”
Since the 2021-2022 season, Herro has averaged over 20 points for the Heat. Throughout his career, he has knocked down threes at a 38 percent clip. With an increase in workload last season, Herro produced 23.9 points per game while hitting on 47 percent of his shots. That marked a career-high for him in 77 games.
The only current drawback for Herro at this moment is the injury that he suffered over the offseason. The veteran is expected to miss the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season. However, he won’t be out for long.
This year, Herro is set to make $31 million. He’s on the books for $33 million next year. If the Heat don't get an extension done, Herro could end up being one of the top free agents of the 2028 NBA free agency class, and it would mark Herro's first go-round in that setting.
It’s unclear what number Herro’s camp will be looking for this time around, but it might be in the Heat’s best interest to lock him in sooner rather than later, before the price goes up with another strong run.