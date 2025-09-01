NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Surprising New Hobby
Tyrese Haliburton will be forced to spend plenty of time off the court in the near future. The Indiana Pacers star is expected to miss the entire 2025-2026 NBA season.
In the meantime, Haliburton is making the most of his extended time off and taking up new hobbies.
via @TyHaliburton22: Summer of new hobbies lol
*DISCLAIMER: Video contains explicit language
The 25-year-old guard is keeping his spirits high after suffering an unfortunate injury during the Pacers’ 2025 NBA Finals run.
via @ESPN: Tyrese Haliburton was helped off the court after going down with an apparent leg injury.
"Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock," Haliburton posted in a statement after getting surgery.
"Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense.
Now that I’ve gotten surgery, I wish I could count the number of times people will tell me I’m going to “come back stronger”. What a cliche lol, this [expletive] sucks. My foot feels like dead weight fam. But what’s hurting most I think is my mind. Feel like I’m rambling, but I know this is something I’ll look back on when I’m through this, as something I’m proud I fought through. It feels good to let this [expletive] out without y’all seeing the kid ugly cry.
"At 25, I’ve already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle. I know I’ll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player. And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special."
Haliburton totaled 73 games for the Pacers during the 2024-2025 season, which marked a career-high for the regular season. He posted averages of 18 points, nine assists, and four rebounds. The veteran guard shot 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.
Throughout the Pacers’ playoff run, Haliburton averaged 17 points, nine assists, and five rebounds. The Pacers managed to win the Eastern Conference Finals with Haliburton after losing one year prior. Unfortunately, Indiana dropped Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Haliburton is now navigating through an unfamiliar situation.
“I think it’ll be 15 months before I play my next game,” Haliburton recently revealed on the Impaulsive Podcast, according to the New York Post.
With a year-plus recovery ahead, Haliburton will have time to test out new hobbies. The NBA All-Star is showing the world his other talents as basketball goes on hold.