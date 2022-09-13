NBA Star's Bold Tweet About Lamar Jackson

A lot is going on in the world of sports at the moment.

Baseball is heating up for the playoffs, college football and the NFL are back and the NBA is just over one month away from tipping off.

This past weekend was the first NFL Sunday of the 2022-23 season, but 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens reportedly could not agree to a new contract before the season kicked off.

Jackson is one of the best (and most popular) players in all of football, so his future with the team is something to follow closely.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen: "Sources: Lamar Jackson rejected a Ravens' 6-yr contract offer with $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is more than Russell Wilson ($124 million) and Kyler Murray ($103.3 million) but well short of the $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got."

One person in full support of Jackson is Washington Wizards player Will Barton.

On Sunday, the ten-year NBA veteran sent out a bold tweet in defense of Jackson.

Barton: "Lamar going brazy! Pay him whatever he want. We never had nothing like him on offense in Baltimore! Stop playing with that man! Get the deal done Ravens!"

Barton is from Baltimore, Maryland, so it makes sense why he would want his team to do anything they could to keep Jackson as the quarterback.

Jackson led the Ravens to a 24-9 win over the New York Jets, so they are now 1-0 to start the season.

Last season, Barton averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Denver Nuggets.

The 31-year-old had played for the Nuggets for the past eight and a half seasons, but was traded to the Wizards over the offseason.