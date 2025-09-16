Fastbreak

NBA Stars Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis Focused on Reset Year

How are Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis getting the Mavs back in NBA contention?

Justin Grasso

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are heading into their first full season without Luka Doncic.

Last summer, Dallas picked up Klay Thompson in free agency, with hopes that his championship-winning, All-Star-decorated resume could fit well alongside a young star in Doncic. While the pairing is no longer together, Thompson is putting his leadership on display, hosting a “well-attended” camp recently.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Thompson wanted to gather his Mavs teammates outside of Dallas before the team linked up for training camp later this month. There isn’t a full list of those who attended, but the NBA Insider reports that Anthony Davis was involved in a limited capacity.

Klay Thompso
Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

“Word is Anthony Davis, though he was not able to participate in the on-court activities there as he continues to recover from July eye surgery to repair a detached retina, did host a dinner for his teammates while they were working out in Southern California,” Stein explained.

When the Mavericks made the shocking decision to cut ties with Doncic in favor of Davis’s two-way dominance, many questioned whether Davis would buy in, as he was set on sticking with the Lakers for more years to come.

The same was said about Thompson, who signed a multi-year deal with the Mavs last year, expecting to play with Doncic and Kyrie Irving for years to come. Midway through the year, Doncic was on the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis was struggling with his health, and Irving eventually went down with a season-ending setback.

The Mavs’ 2024-2025 NBA season was grim. With a chance to rest up and re-group, Thompson seems to be playing a major part in getting the Mavs back on track after making a trip to the NBA Finals just two seasons ago. That’s his championship experience getting put to work.

Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davi
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Thompson beamed with excitement as he thought about getting another chance to play with Kyrie Irving again once the veteran guard returns from a torn ACL. Irving appeared in 50 games last season, going out with his setback in early February.

Despite suffering a major injury at 33, Irving earned a three-year contract from the Mavs. He’s aligned with Thompson, who is signed through 2027. Meanwhile, Davis is under a guaranteed deal for the next two years and has a player option attached for the 2027-2028 season.

With three championship-winning veterans and an incoming star in the rookie Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks have an opportunity to make noise in the Western Conference after having a down season. Last year, the Mavs finished the year with a 39-43 record, sitting 10th in the West. They are working on improving their chemistry, hoping to bounce back into contention.

More Fastbreak on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News