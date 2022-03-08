Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Kevin Durant scored the 25,000th point of his career in Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant scored the 25,000th point of his career in Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts by a score of 126-120.  

However, Kevin Durant made NBA history when he scored his 25,000th career-point, which only 22 other players in league history have done. 

After the loss, Durant was asked about the accomplishment, and his answer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

"It's pretty cool," Durant said. "I should be at 30 right now to be honest. It's cool to reach that milestone and be amongst the greats, and I've just gotta keep pushing and keep going and see where I end up."     

The loss dropped the Nets to 32-33 on the season, which made them fall to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar43 seconds ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17674406
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs Game On Monday

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17490128_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17449364_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17843974_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_17847237_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Cam Reddish's Big Game

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_17214478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago