NBA Team Provides Showcase Window for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has a new landing spot.
According to the NBA insider Marc Stein, Robinson-Earl has finalized an agreement to join the Dallas Mavericks for training camp. Although the Mavs have a full roster, Robinson-Earl will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in Dallas or showcase himself to the rest of the NBA throughout the preseason.
While Robinson-Earl could be landing interest from teams overseas, Stein reports that it’s clear that the veteran is searching for a way to stay in the NBA. Perhaps the Mavs can offer him that opportunity.
via @TheSteinLine: As with the Mavericks’ recent signing of Dennis Smith Jr., there does not appear to be roster room for Robinson-Earl, who nonetheless chose to take Dallas’ offer rather than seize upon overseas interest for the chance to try to force his way onto a seemingly full 15-man squad.
Robinson-Earl is a former five-star prospect who is a product of the IMG Academy in Florida. He attended Villanova for his NCAA run.
During his two-year stint at ‘Nova, Robinson-Earl appeared in 56 games across two seasons. Seeing the court for 33.5 minutes per game, he posted averages of 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Robinson-Earl made 48 percent of his field goals and knocked down 30 percent of his threes.
The New York Knicks made the selection to take Robinson-Earl during the 2021 NBA Draft, but that pick was moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 32nd overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft appeared in 49 games as a rookie with the Thunder. At the time, the forward started a career-high 36 games that year.
Although the Thunder weren’t competing for titles yet, Robinson-Earl boosted his stock by making 41 percent of his shots (35 percent from three), and posting averages of 7.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.
By year two, Robinson-Earl saw his playing time go down a few minutes per game. Back in October 2023, the Thunder traded Robinson-Earl to the Houston Rockets. He wouldn’t stick with the Rockets, getting waived a few days later.
The New Orleans Pelicans took a chance on Robinson-Earl by signing him to a two-way deal. It turned into a standard deal months later.
Robinson-Earl’s Pelicans tenure ended with a 66-game run in 2024-2025. He made 46 percent from the field, averaging 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
While landing with the Mavs beyond the offseason is an unlikely scenario for Robinson-Earl, he will get a chance to showcase his skills for the rest of the league. If all else fails in the NBA right now, the veteran forward could continue his career outside of the league.