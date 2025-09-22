NBA Teams Could Eye Intriguing Free Agent Ricky Council IV
Ricky Council IV seemed to have a handshake agreement on a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets back in August.
Pen won’t get put to paper, according to a report from Nets Daily.
via @NetsDaily: Told Ricky Council IV will NOT be joining the Brooklyn Nets. That’s a change. Also Fanbo Zeng will sign Exhibit 10 not a two-way.
The decision to move away from signing Council confused many fans. In a follow-up report, Nets Daily revealed that Council is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury. The Nets will move on, and Council will spend time recovering from his setback.
Council, 24, entered the NBA after stints in the NCAA at Wichita State and Arkansas. During his final college season, Council started 29 out of 36 games. He averaged 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Council shot 43 percent from the field and 27 percent from three.
Although he entered the 2023 NBA Draft, Council went through both rounds without getting a call to be selected. The Philadelphia 76ers brought him on with a two-way contract. Initially, the Sixers cut ties with Council before the start of the regular season, but they quickly brought him back.
On the Delaware Blue Coats, Council showed a lot of promise. When he landed limited playing time with the main roster in 2023-2024, Council was one of the more intriguing young players the Sixers have seen. In 32 games, he averaged 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
Council earned a standard contract late in his rookie season. He was expected to compete for a rotational spot on the Sixers during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
With the Sixers suffering many setbacks last season, Council had the opportunity to appear in 73 games. With 17.1 minutes per game, he posted averages of 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He struggled with his efficiency, making just 38 percent of his shots from the field and draining 26 percent of his threes.
The Sixers parted ways with Council back in July. A rebuilding Nets team looked to continue developing the athletic forward, but that idea has gone away. Depending on the severity of Council’s setback, he could be an intriguing free agent option for several rebuilding organizations.
In 105 games, Council has made 40 percent of his shots from the field and 27 percent of his shots from three. He averages 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds.